GOVT PRAISES CHAMISA COUNCILLORS

GOVERNMENT yesterday hailed the then MDC Alliance-led Marondera council for using devolution funds wisely to better the lives of residents in the farming town.

This was said by Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs minister Aplonia Munzverengi during the commissioning of council’s devolution projects in Ruware Park, Marondera.

Munzverengi said the projects would go a long way in improving the quality of life of residents.

“It is, indeed, gratifying that upon receiving devolution funds from the central government, you henceforth implemented a number of projects in order to improve the quality of life of our people,” she said.

“I am aware that you were allocated $8 115 305 in 2019. I am also aware that council is grappling with the challenge of water provision to its esteemed residents. I want to compliment your council for prioritising the issue of water provision as evidenced by the projects you are implementing.”

Some of the projects that Marondera council is implementing include the rehabilitation of water tanks as well as the expansion of the Longlands water treatment plant.

The devolution funds were disbursed when all of the MDC Alliance councillors were still in power, and they decided to tackle the town’s perennial water challenges.

The Marondera town waterworks was established in 1972 to cater for less than 20 000 residents, but the population has since ballooned to 65 000, leading to serious water shortages.

Out of the town’s 12 councillors, 11 were affiliated to the MDC Alliance. Seven of them were then recalled.

According to a devolution fund document which was done by council in 2020 and is in possession of NewsDay, most of the funds were used in upgrading water infrastructure.

The council now falls under the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T. Newsday