GOVT : CIVIL SERVANTS TO GET PAY RISE AS NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUE

THE Government has committed to start paying its workers an increased salary while negotiations under the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) are continuing.
The Public Service Commission (PSC) has since last month
been engaging workers representatives through the NJNC, for a salary
adjustment. The Government reportedly made a proposal for a 25 percent pay rise
effective this month, and another 50 percent in June.
In a statement, PSC Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe
said a prolonged economic shutdown period owing to lockdown measures instituted
to manage the Covid 19 pandemic had resulted in revenue generation being
reduced to virtual insignificance.
He said while Government was faced with various constraints,
it remained committed to fulfilling the payment of salaries and benefits to
civil servants, including those who were at home during the long periods of
national lockdown restrictions.
“While continuing with the crucial negotiations, Government
wishes to implement payment of increments from what is immediately available to
support its workforce, without prejudice to the negotiating process, which must
continue. It needs to be borne in mind in that regard that some civil servants
do not belong to any union, and might not wish to forgo the immediate
improvement of their emoluments pending the conclusion of negotiations in the
NJNC,” said Amb Wutawunashe.
He said as the economy improves with the relaxation of the
national lockdown, the Government anticipates more space for further improving
conditions of service for its workers.
“Government is committed to the collaborative task of
developing a realistic roadmap that will guide deliberations as we move ever
closer to the attainment of Vision 2030. Government anticipates that as the
economy is opening up, more revenue streams will also open up,” said the PSC
Secretary.
However, despite the commitment from Government, the
Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) has said that beginning this week,
teachers will be working a maximum of three days a week. Zimta acting
secretary-general Mr Goodwill Taderera said due to their incapacitation,
teachers who fall under their association will now report to work three times a
week. Zimta and some bodies under the NJNC reportedly rejected the salary offer
from their employer. The lowest paid civil servant in the country gets a
monthly salary of $14 528.
“Having given the employer a conditional and interim
opening of schools and 15 days to address teacher incapacitation, we now
rescind our promise to be in class beyond Easter holidays. Thus, beginning the
6th of April 2021, our members will have a shorter working week to a maximum of
three (3) days per week, that is Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays only,” said
Mr Taderera.
The civil servants are demanding an immediate return to the
October 2019 salary scales which saw the least paid civil servant earning
around US$500. Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a comment