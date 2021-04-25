GOVT BANS SCHOOL WORSHIP

CHURCHES have been banned from holding services in schools as Government continues to put in place measures to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19.
Government has said that religious organisations renting
school premises have to find alternative places for their services. As a
result, in Gweru, churches are now scrambling for premises to rent.
Some are now leasing beerhalls that have not been operational
following the demise of Gweru City Council run Go Beer Breweries. Churches pay
between US$10 and US$20 depending on the size of the space per month.
At Mkoba 9 beerhall, there are two halls which different
churches use. This is the second time that the Ministry of Primary and
Secondary Education has banned religious denominations from holding services in
schools.
Last year, Education Minister Cain Mathema banned the use
of schools before the writing of the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council 2020
June examinations.
Recently, Government lifted the total ban on the holding of
church services and allowed religious denominations to resume services on
condition that they only accommodate 50 congregants while observing set
Covid-19 regulations.
This has prompted the Education Ministry to issue another
directive. Some churches have gone back to using nearby open spaces in and
around Gweru to conduct church services.
In an interview, the Education Ministry’s director of
communication and advocacy Mr Taungana Ndoro said churches that have been using
schools have been directed to look for alternative places for their services.
“Yes, I can confirm that churches have been banned from
using classrooms or school premises for conducting church services in line with
measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.
“The move is meant to protect pupils and teachers,” he
said. Gweru Mayor Councillor Josiah Makombe said many churches were now
conducting their services in closed council beerhalls.
“There are many religious denominations that have no
buildings, stands and churches. These have been approaching council for space to
hold services,” he said. Chronicle
