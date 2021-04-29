GANG RAIDS WFP WAREHOUSE, STEALS LAND CRUISER

FOUR armed robbers raided a shop in Gwanda and brutally attacked a woman before getting away with R500 000 and US$6 000.
In Bulawayo six armed robbers hit the World Food Programme
(WFP) and Econet Warehouse and went away with thousands of dollars in various
currencies and a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle.
Both robberies occurred on Monday.
National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said in Bulawayo, the robbers captured four guards who were manning the
premises before disarming a fifth.
“Police are investigating a case of robbery which occurred
at WFP Warehouse and Econet Warehouse, Byo on 26 April between midnight and 3
am. Six unknown men armed with two unidentified pistols stormed the premises
and captured four guards before disarming the fifth one. They stole US$90
094.00, ZAR153 385.14, P25 724.00, Z$855 174.64, a DVR for the CCTV from a
strong room and a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle,” he said.
In Gwanda, the gang struck at Spitzkop business centre. The
incident occurred at around 6.30PM at a shop belonging to prominent gold dealer
popularly known in the mining town as Mutengeni.
The injured woman Thokozile Zororo was ferried to Gwanda
Provincial Hospital where she is reportedly getting treatment.
The suspects savagely hit the lady while she was trying to
reach out to a money paper bag that was mistaken for a weapon.
The robbery comes as cases of armed robberies targeting
small scale miners perceived to have large sums of money have become a cause
for concern. When Chronicle visited the crime scene yesterday just before 8AM,
the shop was closed.
Neighbouring shop attendants were visibly shaken by the
incident as they were not willing to speak to the public. A close source said
the armed robbers were wearing black.
“They were all putting on black caps and masks such that
they were not visible for identification. During that period one of them
demanded cash from the shopkeeper before firing one gun shot.
“When the shop keeper bent down to collect the cash, she
was struck by a gun butt at the back of her head and only regained
consciousness at Gwanda Hospital,” said a close source.
The robbers reportedly fired shots into the air to scare
away anyone who might have thought to intervene.
“The robbers scared everyone after firing gunshots into the
air and left the scene on foot before they vanished into the dark.
“Everyone who was nearby found a place to hide as no one
was able to stand up against someone with a gun,” said one of the eye witnesses
who refused to be named. The grocery shop is reportedly being used as a site
where buying and selling of gold occurs.
According to a close family source, the lost amount is more
than half-a-million rand and is said to be “two million rand in cash and gold.”
In a statement yesterday night, National police
spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects are still at
large.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the
circumstances in which a supermarket at Nare Business Centre, Gwanda (CBD) was
robbed of USD 6 000 and ZAR 500 000 on 26th April 2021 by four armed suspects
who are yet to be identified.
The criminals attacked the complainant Thokozile Zororo who
is now recovering at Gwanda Provincial Hospital. More details to follow in due
course,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. Chronicle
