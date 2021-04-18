GANG HOLDS FAMILY HOSTAGE, FLEES WITH US$51K

Police have launched a manhunt for five suspects who pounced on a house in Glen Lorne, Harare, on Wednesday last week and got away with US$51 000.

The suspects first held the occupants hostage and later robbed them of cash and other valuables worth thousands of dollars.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident in a statement.

“On April 14, 2021, five unknown suspects stormed a house in Glen Lorne, Harare and held hostage the occupants before robbing them of US$51 000 cash and other valuables all valued at US$56 650,” he said. “Investigations are underway.

“The ZRP reiterates that members of the public must not keep large sums of money in homes or business premises as they risk being robbed.”

Meanwhile, police have arrested Simbarashe Maonera and Nerbson Katsande in connection with an armed robbery which occurred along Glenara Avenue in Harare last week.

The duo was arrested in Mbare. “The ZRP confirm the arrest of Simbarashe Maonera (25) and Nerbson Katsande (49) in connection with armed robbery case which occurred along Glenara Avenue Harare on April 11, 2021 at about 2am,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“The victim was blocked by a Toyota Noah AEJ 4593 before being robbed of cash and valuables worth US$5 700. Investigations by police led to the arrest of the duo in Mbare and the recovery of the stolen iPhone.”

In a related incident, police in Mbare, Harare, recovered a stolen blue Mercedes Benz registration number ADL 4916.

The owner had been robbed of the vehicle along Amalinda Road, after he was blocked by a Toyota Vitz vehicle near Churu Farm, before two unknown suspects wielding a knife and stones disembarked and smashed the passenger window.

The victim was robbed of two cellphones, $110, US$900 and the car. Herald