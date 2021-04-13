FEAR GRIPS KEY OPPOSITION FIGURES

OPPOSITION big shots say their fight for a better Zimbabwe for all is being slowed down by fear, as authorities continue to crack down on people who stand accused of breaching the country’s laws.
In addition, they are worried that last week’s jailing of
MDC Alliance activist, Makomborero Haruzivishe, may be a precursor of worse
things to come — especially for prominent opposition politicians who are
currently facing various charges at the courts.
Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and Job Sikhala
were among those who told the Daily News at the weekend that they feared that
authorities would hammer them in the
coming weeks.
This comes as political analysts have warned that the
country’s ever bickering opposition faces a heavy shellacking at the 2023
polls, unless it puts its act together quickly.
“What is scary is that anyone with a pending case of
standing up against (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa is in danger. It’s not only
me.
“There are many in the same position, including Jacob
Ngarivhume, Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri, Netsai Marowa, Allan Moyo,
Takudzwa Ngadziore and many other prominent citizens.
“The conviction of Haruzivishe testifies to the absolute
extinction of any space for criticism directed at the Mnangagwa regime.
“The most hazardous occupation today is criticising the
regime. They have turned to terrorism against citizens,” Sikhala told the Daily
News.
This comes after Haruzivishe was slapped with an effective
14 months in prison for inciting public violence and resisting arrest.
The fearful Sikhala, who is facing charges of inciting
public violence together with Ngarivhume, added that opposition figures and
other government critics were facing difficult times ahead.
“Those with giraffe sight have been giving red alerts to
everyone on the dangers posed to the advocates of a free society and of equal
opportunities.
“The endgame by Mnangagwa’s regime is to make sure that all
his vocal opponents are in prison, to clear the road for his free continued
reign against the wishes of our people.
“The law is now the most lethal and dangerous weapon
against the people of Zimbabwe,” Sikhala also said.
The Zengeza West MP was nabbed by police in August last
year, having been in hiding for nearly a month, after authorities went on the
hunt for some of the leaders of the foiled July 31 anti-government mass
protests.
Upon his arrest, police claimed that he had been found
hiding in a ceiling at a house in Tynwald North — claims which Sikhala refuted,
saying he had a huge frame which made it impossible for him to hide there.
His arrest also sent tongues wagging at the time within
opposition ranks, where accusations flew around furiously as to how he ended up
being nabbed by authorities.
This comes as MDC Alliance leadership has been accused of
calling for protests but failing to lead from the front — like what the much-loved
late MDC founding father Morgan Tsvangirai used to do, including when he
participated in the ‘‘Save Zimbabwe’’ march in Harare in 2007.
Then, Tsvangirai and his colleagues such as Tendai Biti,
Arthur Mutambara, Grace Kwinjeh, Sekai Holland and Lovemore Madhuku were
bludgeoned by heavily-armed police during brutal attacks which saw a shoe
cobbler, Gift Tandare, being shot dead.
Meanwhile, Ngarivhume — who is also facing the rap at the
courts for calling for protests in 2020 — has also warned that the writing is
on the wall for pro-democracy activists.
“What is more frightening is that we are all in the
pipeline to go to jail. While our worry is not necessarily what will befall us,
we are concerned about what will happen to our country when all those who have
the courage to speak truth to power are sent to jail.
“There will be no resistance and the government will
plunder resources willy-nilly. “That is
why the punishment meted out on Haruzivishe is a serious cause for concern and
disappointment,” Ngarivhume said.
Haruzivishe’s sentencing witnessed rowdy scenes involving
MDC Alliance supporters who had thronged Harare Magistrates’ Courts in
solidarity with the youthful activist — leading to clashes with police.
Five activists, including Vongai Tome and Ngoni Dzapfumba,
were subsequently arrested by authorities.
All this also comes as political analysts have once again
warned that the opposition risks being annihilated by Zanu PF ahead of the 2023
polls, unless they change strategy and pursue national dialogue.
In addition, the analysts also recently told the Daily News
that MDC Alliance leaders needed to ditch their “student politics” and stop
dithering about whether to stick with the current name or come up with a
completely new outfit.
Renowned Professor of World Politics at the University of
London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (OAS), Stephen Chan, said
Nelson Chamisa needed to “reinvent both himself and his party” and pursue
dialogue to enhance his chances in the country’s fast-approaching next
elections.
“You cannot confront Zanu PF and at the same time confront
the other MDC, complaining that you are the real MDC … a situation of circular
futility arises.
“He (Chamisa) needs to rebrand his party, ensure that there
is national dialogue along the issue of reforms by engaging Zanu PF without
necessarily being combative.
“I hate to say this, especially as many people think I am
overly critical of him but, in fact, I extend my admiration to him, for he has
great courage.
“However, it seems he uses exactly the same confrontational
strategy that he used as a student leader,” Chan told the Daily News.
