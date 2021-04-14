FARMER FINDS HERSMAN PANTS DOWN WITH GOAT

A HERDSMAN who could not contain his sexual urge has landed himself in court for bestiality.

Forget Ngwenya (19) of Nyabira appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Tamari Chibindi charged with bestiality where he escaped jail by a whisker after his term was commuted to community service at Imano Clinic.

The complainant in this case is the State represented by Isaac Mukuvire (48), who is a farmer.

Prosecuting, Chipo Gowa told the court that on April 6, at around 11am, at the boundary between Delamore and Hilbre Farms, at the grazing zone, Joseph Samo, a security guard at Hilbre was doing perimeter checks when he saw Ngwenya herding goats near a river.

Ngwenya was seen by Samo with his pants down while firmly holding a she-goat.

Samo waited, and observed the accused busy having sexual intercourse with the goat. When he had finished the act, he was asked by Samo what he had been doing and he pleaded with Samo not to tell anyone about the issue. H Metro