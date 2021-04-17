EU : ZIMBABWE NEEDS A VIABLE OPPOSITION

HEAD of the European Union (EU) delegation in Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen, has said Zimbabwe deserves a viable and people-driven opposition to effectively keep the government under check.
Speaking on HSTV’s FreeTalk on Thursday, Olkkonen said for
democracy to prevail in Zimbabwe, a viable opposition must be able to stand up
and challenge the Zanu PF government when it deviates from the norm.
His comments came amid reports that the bloc told MDC-T
leader Douglas Mwonzora at their meeting a fortnight ago that it did not
recognise his leadership because he did not participate in the 2018
presidential elections.
Mwonzora met the EU diplomats two weeks ago in a bid to
facilitate dialogue between the bloc and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s
administration.
“Having a viable opposition that challenges and questions
the government is very important,” Olkkonen said.
“So I do recognise those concerns that when you don’t have
that kind of an opposition that would have a mandate from elections. It’s an
important issue and that’s why I can understand why those statements are being
made.”
The MDC Alliance emerged as the biggest opposition after
the 2018 harmonised elections with 2,1 million votes for its presidential
candidate Nelson Chamisa. The MDC-T came a distant third with its presidential
candidate Thokozani Khupe garnering a paltry 45 000 votes.
However, on March 30 2020, the Supreme Court ruling
effectively gave powers to the MDC-T, leading to a series of recalls that have
seen the faction, now led by Mwonzora with the majority in Parliament and
priding itself as the biggest opposition outfit.
The MDC Alliance has accused the MDC-T of conniving with
Zanu PF to decimate Chamisa’s party
ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.
Mwonzora, on his part, has warmed up to President Emmerson
Mnangagwa, saying he was dropping the “politics of rancour” in favour of a
non-confrontational approach.
The United States, in its latest report that summarises the
situation in Zimbabwe since February 2020, dismissed the MDC-T as a “minor
opposition” that was aided by the State to decimate the MDC Alliance.
Olkkonen called on the government to ensure that after the
MDC Alliance MPs and councillors’ recalls, voters must be allowed to elect
their preferred representatives.
“I would not want to go into partisan politics and comment
on that. People’s representatives are lacking, which is the case now when the
people have been recalled but there is need for a remedy and there will be need
for elections, for people to express their will and that is why we hope that
the situation will be addressed,” he said.
Olkkonen also warned that the proposed Patriotic Bill meant
to criminalise, among other things, private citizens’ engagement with foreign
countries, would further strain relations between Harare and the EU.
Diplomatic sources have warned that the re-engagement plan
could go up in smoke if Mnangagwa persists with his push for the Patriotic
Bill.
“The passing of the Patriotic Bill would change the
relations between the EU, international community and Zimbabwe, that will hurt
relations deeply. This is the general feeling in the discussions among
diplomats,” a source said yesterday.
Olkkonen, however, refused to comment on the issue raised
by other diplomats, but said the EU remains concerned about the Bill.
“We are closely following the political environment as we
are moving to the next elections, and of course trying to play our part in the
social and economic sphere and it’s important for us because the EU is planning
its future co-operation with Zimbabwe,” he said.
The Patriotic Bill seeks to foster patriotism and
criminalise talking bad about Zimbabwe. Newsday
