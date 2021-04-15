skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 15 April 2021
ED OPENS KARANDA BRIDGE
Thursday, April 15, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
VIDEO : NAKED IN HARARE
NUST STUDENT POSTS NUDES
CONTROVERSIAL National University of Science and Technology (Nust) student Nobhekimpilo Mbovora fondly known as Vivica has set the Internet ...
DIASPORAN BASHED BY COPS IN HARARE
A HARARE-BASED British citizen on Saturday night came face-to-face with local police brutality when he was assaulted while in Warren Park to...
TWO ZIM LOVERS FIGHT OVER UK BASED MAN'SWIFE
TWO businessmen reportedly fought over a married woman and one of them was left nursing axe wounds. The incident, which happened in Mornin...
MOZA ATTACKS : ZIM SURVIVORS SPEAK
Dr Masimba Mavaza Michael Chandada (a Zimbabwean whose real name is not revealed in this article to protect is family and those still in M...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment