ED MOURNS ARCTURUS CRASH VICTIMS

President Mnangagwa has mourned the two Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) pilots and a technician, who died after a helicopter crashed in the Chinyika area of Goromonzi, Mashonaland East Province yesterday.
The crash also killed an 18-month-old toddler identified as
Jade Fenyere, who was sleeping with her twin sister, Jada, when the chopper
plunged into their house. Jada escaped with burns together with the mother who
later tried to rescue them.
The mother and Jada were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of
Hospitals and later transferred to Trauma Centre in Borrowdale for treatment,
and were reportedly in a stable condition last night.
There were three crew members on board, two pilots and a
technician. In a statement yesterday, President Mnangagwa said he learnt with
great sorrow and grief the fatal air crash involving one of the AFZ
helicopters, which was on routine training in the Goromonzi area.
“Whilst investigations are still underway, it has come to
my attention that all three members of the crew perished in the crash,” said
President Mnangagwa.
“Even more heart-wrenching is the information that the
helicopter crashed on a house claiming one other life and injuring a mother and
a child.
“As we await details concerning this tragic incident, may
I, on behalf of the party Zanu PF, Government, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, and
on my behalf, express my deepest condolences to relatives of the airmen and the
child who perished in this rare incident.”
The President wished a speedy recovery to the injured,
adding that Government will do its utmost to ensure they receive urgent medical
attention while the deceased are laid to rest with befitting dignity and
honour.
The helicopter, an Agusta Bell 412 (AB 412), crashed onto
the house at Plot 2 of Gardner Road, Ward 16 in Goromonzi.
The AFZ, in a statement, said the helicopter was from
Number 8 Sqn at Manyame Air Force Base, which was on a general handling
training sortie in the Seke-Domboshava Training Area.
The AFZ said when contact could not be established with the
aircraft, the Manyame Air Base activated a search-and-rescue operation, which
resulted in the aircraft wreckage being identified.
Commander AFZ, Air Marshal Elson Moyo, said a dark cloud
had engulfed the AFZ after news of the helicopter accident.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives after the
unfortunate accident. Our hearts and prayers are with the families of the
deceased and those injured after the accident,” he said.
The AFZ will convene a board of inquiry to determine the
cause of the accident. Father to the deceased girl, Mr Joseph Fenyere who owns
Plot 2, said he was not at home when the mishap occurred.
“I was informed that a helicopter had crashed onto our
house after deflecting from a tree branch at a hilly platform a few metres away
and burst into flames.
“When the house caught fire, my three children; twin girls,
Jade and Jada were asleep inside, while their four-year-old sibling, Dean, was
seated in the doorway,” said Mr Fenyere. Upon hearing the bang, the mother and
other people at the scene took flight but she later tried to retrieve her
children from the burning house.
By then, Jade had already died while Dean was out of
danger. When The Herald crew arrived at the scene, a sombre atmosphere engulfed
the environs as villagers were trying to come to terms with the catastrophe. Eyewitnesses
said the chopper appeared to have lost control as it was flying close to the
ground.
“I was washing a car behind the house when the helicopter
appeared from the western side in the direction of Harare. Surprisingly, it
seemed to be misfiring as it nosedived and hit a tree branch on a hillock
behind the house and deflected to a boulder, before crashing onto the house and
bursting into flames on impact,” said Mr Peter Katsago (22).
Mr Dilon Fenyere (19) said the crash left them
shell-shocked as it happened in their eyes. He said they tried to help the
mother’s trapped children, but Jade had already died.
Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah
Muchinguri-Kashiri and Air Marshal Moyo are expected to visit the Fenyere
family today to convey their condolences. Herald
