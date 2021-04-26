DUO HIT $2 MILLION LOTTO

Two Harare punters have hit the jackpot after winning the $2 million Africa Lotto Jackpot Must Go promotion.

The duo of Erasmus Magaya and Nduna Sipikelelo concur that winning the lotto has impacted on their lives.

They received their prize money last Friday at OK Fife Avenue after taking part in the promotion separately at OK Five Avenue booth and Africa Lotto Centre 1 in the capital on March 27.

“This was a promotion we were looking to reward any particular client that will match the next level of numbers out of the six from our draw.

“So the two gentlemen managed to match five numbers and because we had resolved that the jackpot must go, we happily rewarded them.

“Due to the terms of the promotion, the 2 million dollars has been shared equally amongst our two winners and 1 million being paid in cash,” said Africa Lotto general manager Nozipho Dube.

She said the Africa Lotto family always feels accomplished when a client wins the jackpot. The promotion also ran concurrently with a music showcase which saw 19 artistes battling for honours on Africa Lotto riddim produced by Chillspot Records.

“We also tapped into the music industry and engaged Chillspot Records who created a riddim for at least 19 artistes. This was also our way to give back to our artistes who have been hit hard due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

“All of the artistes also helped to voice out the Jackpot must go promotion which we were also keen to have someone claiming the prize,” she said.

Boss Pumacol and Daruller’s song-Ita Kuti Vafare-took pole position with the two artistes walking away US$500 richer. Sniper Storm, who also added his voice, was voted first runner up with his creation-Chii Nekanzuru.

Shinsoman came third. H Metro