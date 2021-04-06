DRUNK STABBED OVER US$1 DEBT

A SUSPECTED drunken man found himself in trouble for allegedly stabbing a fellow imbiber after a misunderstanding over a US$1 debt.
Tirivangani Makoni, 31, is now being charged with attempted
murder after the alleged attack on David Nevanji at Solani Shopping Centre in
Epworth.
He was not asked to plead to the allegations when he appeared
before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti last week and was remanded in custody to
April 14.
It is alleged that on March 17, Makoni, who was drunk, had
a misunderstanding with the complainant demanding his US$1 back.
It is alleged that Makoni took an empty bottle and broke it
before stabbing Nevanji on the neck and on his hand. Nevanji sustained serious
injuries, leading to Makoni’s arrest.
In another matter, a Chinamhora man found himself in the
dock on an attempted murder charge after assaulting a fellow villager with a
log on the head.
Killian Tagarira allegedly struck Brighton Nenzou, who fell
unconscious. He, however, allegedly continued with the assault until the
victim’s family rushed to his rescue. Daily News
0 comments:
Post a comment