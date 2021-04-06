DRUNK STABBED OVER US$1 DEBT

A SUSPECTED drunken man found himself in trouble for allegedly stabbing a fellow imbiber after a misunderstanding over a US$1 debt.

Tirivangani Makoni, 31, is now being charged with attempted murder after the alleged attack on David Nevanji at Solani Shopping Centre in Epworth.

He was not asked to plead to the allegations when he appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti last week and was remanded in custody to April 14.

It is alleged that on March 17, Makoni, who was drunk, had a misunderstanding with the complainant demanding his US$1 back.

It is alleged that Makoni took an empty bottle and broke it before stabbing Nevanji on the neck and on his hand. Nevanji sustained serious injuries, leading to Makoni’s arrest.

In another matter, a Chinamhora man found himself in the dock on an attempted murder charge after assaulting a fellow villager with a log on the head.

Killian Tagarira allegedly struck Brighton Nenzou, who fell unconscious. He, however, allegedly continued with the assault until the victim’s family rushed to his rescue. Daily News