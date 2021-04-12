DIASPORAN LOSES US$88K TO HRE LOVER

A UNITED Kingdom-based Zimbabwean woman lost US$88 000 to her lover who allegedly duped her on the pretext that he was investing the money in some businesses in the country.
Joseph Tapfumaneyi Musika allegedly duped Caroline Davida
Kaunda (39) of the cash after allegedly misrepresenting to her that he was investing
the money into business back home. Musika
appeared at the Harare magistrates’ court last Friday charged with fraud and
physical abuse.
The assault charges arose after Musika allegedly assaulted
Kaunda upon being questioned over the investments. He was not asked to plead when he appeared
before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.
The State led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti opposed his bail
application. “He is a flight risk and
considering the amount involved which is an incentive for him to abscond court.
“Penalty provision might also be an inducement for him to
flee. “We have four witnesses who will
testify against the accused in the first count and another witness in count
two. We have a strong case against the accused.
“He has contacts in Dubai who would fund him to finance a
life on the run from law enforcement.
“We are aware he has a valid passport that he regularly
uses to travel out of Zimbabwe to conduct business.
“He has financial and economic interest outside the country
which will allow him to fund a life on the run,” he said.
Mr Mutsokoti said Musika also showed a propensity to
interfere with investigations after locking up Kaunda in a lodge for seven days
to avoid people from seeing that he had assaulted her.
Through his lawyer, Musika said if granted bail he will
attend trial and was not a flight risk. He said he is a family man running a
flourishing business.
“He can surrender his passport. It is not correct that he
has ties outside the country. “We were not
made aware of any witnesses and there are no risks of the accused interfering
with witnesses.
“No report has been made since 2017 and it was only made
yesterday. “Accused went to the police station seeking sanctuary from the
complainant who had hired goons to assault the accused,” he said.
Musika said no money was deposited into his account and the
money was sent to him as lovers not for investment. He said the monies were far much less and only
for his upkeep.
Musika said the charges were trumped up to humiliate him. Mr
Mutsokoti, prosecuting, had it that sometime in July 2017, Musika told Kaunda
that he was planning to register a company and needed US$5 000.
It is said Kaunda sent the money but Musika did not
register the company. Musika allegedly
told Kaunda that since he was a member of CIO there was no need for
documentation in gold and diamond trading, as the business was based on trust.
After a while, Musika is said to have asked for US$40 000
for the purchase of mining equipment which Kaunda sent with an additional US$20
000 for travelling and other expenses.
The court heard that in 2017, Musika lost his grandmother
and asked for money for his funeral and Kaunda sent her US$15 000. It is
alleged that Kaunda later heard that the funeral was State assisted.
The court heard that in October 2019, Musika asked for
money to consult a traditional healer since business was going down and his
personal life was also not doing well.
Kaunda allegedly sent the money. Herald
