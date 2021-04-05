DEFAULTING COMMAND AGRICULTURE FARMERS GIVEN THREE YEARS TO PAY

Farmers under Command Agriculture who failed to repay their loans at the end of last season owing to drought and the Covid-19-induced national lockdown, have been granted a huge relief after Government extended the repayment period by an additional three years.
This means the debt has been restructured and farmers will
have to repay it in three instalments for the next three seasons.
CBZ Agro-Yield managing director, Mr Walter Chigodora, said
this last week while giving oral evidence before Parliament’s Portfolio
Committee on Lands, Agriculture Fisheries Water, and Rural Resettlement.
The committee, chaired by Gokwe Nembudziya legislator, Cde
Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu PF), wanted to know the financing structure of
the programme.
“We have restructured the debt to run for three years so
the loan will now have to be repaid in three years. So we are dividing the debt
into three (seasons) and doing this will also ensure that we do not create a
burden to Treasury,” said Mr Chigodora.
Legislators had asked what the financial institution was
doing to those who failed to repay given that there was drought last season.
They also wanted to know if Government had chipped in to
rescue defaulters given that Mr Chigodora had indicated that Treasury was
coming in as guarantor to the scheme.
“Besides drought there was also Covid-19 which created
further problems, so we are working well with farmers,” said Mr Chigodora.
Explaining the financing structure of Command Agriculture,
Mr Chigodora said they secured an overdraft from CBZ Bank to finance
participating farmers. He said Government will come in as guarantor should
farmers fail to repay.
Mr Chigodora said they will rope in the Government as a
last resort after pursuing all necessary methods and conduct due diligence to
understand what caused the farmer to default.
On how the loan is repaid, Mr Chigodora said they submit a
stop order facility to the Grain Marketing Board to debit their money from the
farmers’ sales. Mr Chigodora said Government had guaranteed the programme to
the tune of US$253 million to ensure the scheme succeeded.
Cde Wadyajena inquired why Mr Chigodora was saying they got
an overdraft facility from CBZ Bank when an agreement they signed with the
Government indicated that financing would come from Government securities and
fixed deposits through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.
Mr Chigodora was accompanied by Permanent Secretary in the
Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, Dr
John Basera. Herald
