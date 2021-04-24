DEADLINE FOR SECOND HAND CAR IMPORTS LOOMS

LOCAL importers of second-hand light vehicles that are 10 years old or more have up to the end of next month to clear their cars following the gazetting of Statutory Instrument 89 of 2021.
“This administrative arrangement will apply from 22 April
2021 to 31st of May 2021, by which date all vehicles bought on or before 2
April 2021, should have been imported into the country.”
While importers of older vehicles now need to apply for a
specific import licence, the Government exempted from the requirement
commercial vehicles, listing these as tractors, haulage trucks, earth-moving
equipment and specialised vehicles used in the mining and construction sectors.
