DEAD MAN EMERGES A WEEK LATER

However, a search party of his remains drew blanks. The
search had been prompted by a traditional healer’s claims that Chatindo had
died at the hands of a local businessman, Cossy Samanyika, who had reportedly
used his blood for ritual purposes.
Chatindo’s friend and soothsayer, Manyanga Sanyanga,
claimed that he had seen Chatindo in his dreams.
Sanyanga said Chatindo had pleaded to be rescued as he was
in pain, with four litres of blood having been drawn from his body. Sanyanga
also claimed that Chatindo’s body had been dumped in a gulley.
However, Chatindo resurfaced after New Year. When he came
back home, Chatindo looked pale, prompting fellow Nyamaropa villagers, under
Chief Saunyama’s area, to suspect that he was a ghost that had made a rare visit.
Chatindo’s resurfacing brought business to a halt as scores
of villagers sought to catch a glimpse of the “dead man’s resurrection”. Although
Chatindo is still alive, he hardly recalls what transpired on the day of his
disappearance.
Surprisingly, when Chatindo was taken to hospital after he
was picked up by Good Samaritans in Mutoko, about 300km from his home, doctors
diagnosed that he had lost a lot of blood and that he needed urgent blood
transfusion.
Samanyika has vehemently denied ever using Chatindo’s blood
for rituals. He has since approached Chief Saunyama’s court for redress. Samanyika
says he is now losing business because of the allegations.
“People are no longer buying from my shop because of these
unfounded allegations despite the fact that Chatindo resurfaced. People believe
that I have his blood in my tuck-shop. I want his family to prove the allegations
they are making,” said Samanyika when he appeared before Chief Saunyama’s court
last week on Friday.
Narrating the real life drama before the same court,
Chatindo’s wife, Catherine Simbai, said she believes Sanyanga’s claims.
“When my husband disappeared, we thought he had died. We
actually made a police report and were already making plans for his funeral
when he resurfaced.
“While he has no visible wounds, he looks so pale. Doctors
at Regina Coeli Mission said he had very little blood in his body.
“Up to now, he is yet to fully recover,” said Simbai. Chatindo
looked confused during the court session and said he does not know how he got
to Mutoko. He said he does not recall what transpired during the six days he
was missing.
“I do not remember those six days. I only remember falling
asleep at Samanyika’s tuck-shop. When I woke up, a donkey was neighing at me in
Mutoko. I was in a gulley and I do not know what happened for me to get there,”
said Chitando.
Sanyanga then made a U-turn to exonerate Samanyika, saying
he never dreamt of Chatindo’s death.
“My hands are clean. I have nothing to do with Chatindo’s
disappearance as he is my friend. We should be thanking the Lord for bringing
him back alive. Why are we pointing fingers?” said Sanyanga.
However, this did not go well with the villagers who
accused Sanyanga of conniving with Samanyika to conceal the truth surrounding
Chatindo’s disappearance. Chief Saunyama ordered the parties to consult a
traditional healer to unravel the mystery. Manica Post
