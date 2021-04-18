COVID-19 : 120 BONDA HIGH SCHOOL PUPILS TEST POSITIVE

AT least 120 students from St David’s Bonda High School have tested Covid-19 positive. Both Government and the Responsible Authority, Anglican Church confirmed the issue.
The students mainly from Form Fours and Sixes stream were
confirmed positive on Friday after undergoing tests this week.
On his tweeter handle Information, Broadcasting and
Publicity permanent secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana said the confirmation of the
Covid-19 cases at Bonda led to the cancellation of the children independence
party that was supposed to be hosted by President Mnangagwa at the State House
today.
“This was Manicaland set up before the bad news about 120
learners at Bonda testing positive to Covid-19 leading to the postponement of
the children’s party.”
Anglican Diocese of Manicaland registrar, Mr Ashly
Mutungura, also confirmed the issue and said the situation was under control. Manica
Post
