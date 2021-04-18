COVID-19 : 120 BONDA HIGH SCHOOL PUPILS TEST POSITIVE

AT least 120 students from St David’s Bonda High School have tested Covid-19 positive. Both Government and the Responsible Authority, Anglican Church confirmed the issue.

The students mainly from Form Fours and Sixes stream were confirmed positive on Friday after undergoing tests this week.

On his tweeter handle Information, Broadcasting and Publicity permanent secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana said the confirmation of the Covid-19 cases at Bonda led to the cancellation of the children independence party that was supposed to be hosted by President Mnangagwa at the State House today.

“This was Manicaland set up before the bad news about 120 learners at Bonda testing positive to Covid-19 leading to the postponement of the children’s party.”

Anglican Diocese of Manicaland registrar, Mr Ashly Mutungura, also confirmed the issue and said the situation was under control. Manica Post