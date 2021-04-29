COUNCILLOR, WIFE KILLED BY GRANDSON

A councillor from Zibagwe Rural District Council and his wife died after they were assaulted with a log by their mentally challenged grandson on Sunday evening.
Ward 8 Councillor, Ambrose Ncube (74), died on the spot
after the attack by Victor Sibanda (24).
His wife, Thandi Khumalo (68) also died after she was
assaulted as she tried to intervene. National Police Spokesperson, Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:
“We can confirm that police are investigating a murder case
of an elderly couple, a man aged 74 and his wife aged 68. The couple is
believed to have been murdered by their grandson believed to be mentally
challenged.”
He said the incident took place at Village Mutsekwa under
Chief Samambwa in Zhombe on Sunday around 6pm. He said details of the murder
were still trickling in adding he would update as they come in.
Zibagwe RDC Council Chair, Councillor Chamunogwa Zvishamira
said Sibanda is son to one of their now-deceased’s daughters and had been taken
in to stay with them a few days earlier.
“The late councillor had just taken his grandson in to stay
with them. I am told that the grandson has a mental challenge.
Details are still sketchy but we heard that they had a
misunderstanding which led to him drawing a log and hitting him several times
in the head and he died on the spot,” said Cllr Zvishamira.
He said the wife died as she tried to intervene. “Seeing
that her husband was being attacked the wife tried to restrain Sibanda, but he
turned the log on her and assaulted her and she also died on the spot.
“Their bodies have since been taken to Kwekwe General
Hospital where they await postmortem,” he said. He said Sibanda had been picked
up by the police. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a comment