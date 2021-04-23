COPS BLOCK ANTI-MWONZORA PROTEST

Police yesterday blocked MDC-T supporters from staging a demonstration against their leader Douglas Mwonzora whom they accuse of stealing $6 355 000 from party coffers.
Mwonzora’s former close ally, Patson Murimoga organised the
demonstration which was supposed to be held at Parliament Building yesterday.
He also petitioned the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda
to expel Mwonzora from the National Assembly, claiming that he was not fit to
represent the people if he cannot account for the missing funds.
On Wednesday, Murimoga petitioned Justice minister Ziyambi
Ziyambi to arrest Mwonzora for alleged theft of party funds and money
laundering.
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told
NewsDay that the demonstration had not been approved due to COVID-19
restrictions.
“COVID-19 is there and members of the public are still
urged to follow the necessary preventative protocols,” Nyathi said.
“Why do they want to gather amid the pandemic? If the party
members wanted to gather, they should have sought clearance from the Health
ministry. Those who violate COVID-19 regulations risk getting arrested.”
But Murimoga said although the demonstration had been
blocked, it would not stop him and other party members from demanding that
Mwonzora should return the funds.
In his petition handed over to Mudenda yesterday, Murimoga
pleaded with the Speaker of the National Assembly to compel the Home Affairs
and Justice ministers to explain why the police had not arrested Mwonzora amid
overwhelming evidence against him.
“Mr Speaker Sir, the Parliament should not be a refuge for
those charged with serious felonies,” Murimoga wrote.
“You have the power, not only to expel this corrupt member,
but to also call upon those charged with the arrest and arraignment of this
scofflaw to do their job for the sake of the country’s image and judicial
independence, to treat all accused equally, fairly and without fear or favour.
“This is about your legacy Mr Speaker; history will frown
on this august House for allowing Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora continued
membership and liberty to pass laws when he should be answering for his crimes
before our very own competent courts of law.”
But Mwonzora’s spokesperson Lloyd Damba told NewsDay that
the demonstration was being sponsored by “losers” at the recent extraordinary
congress.
He said Murimoga had no right to comment on party funds
since he was a party driver who had no knowledge of financial affairs.
Efforts to get a comment from Mudenda were fruitless as he
was not answering his mobile phone. Newsday
