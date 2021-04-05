COP STABBED TO DEATH

Three men who are still at large recently stabbed and killed a Police officer after accusing him of supporting a system that is troubling people.

Two officers were stabbed but one died. The incident happened in Durawall Suburb in Gokwe two weeks ago.

Lloyd Muchaiona from the CID department in Gokwe was stabbed twice with a knife, once on the thigh and once on the back and he died on the spot.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyati confirmed the incident.

The suspects are Jephat Manoti alias Kedha, Bruce Nzungu and the third whose name is yet to be established.

Sources said that the now deceased who was in the company of his friend Fanuel Chiriro were on their way home when the incident happened.

The three suspects advanced from behind and said to the two “vanhu vemutemo murikutinetsa (You members of the law enforcement agents are troubling us)”.

One of the suspects stabbed Chiriro on the right thigh and on the back of his shoulder. Chiriro managed to flee leaving Muchaiona with the accused persons.

Chiriro however, collapsed some metres away from the scene.

Passer-bys later saw Chiriro and rushed him to Hospital, they also investigated to see where Chiriro had come from and that is when they saw the now deceased on the ground bleeding.

“Police was called but Muchaiona was already dead. The deceased was taken to Gokwe south General Hospital. Investigations are underway,” said Nyati. Masvingo Mirror