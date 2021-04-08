COP JAILED FOR RAPING PUPIL AT POLICE STATION

A police officer has been jailed nine years for raping a form four pupil.
Constable Washington Mukanganyama (38) of ZRP Residential
Camp in Banket, appeared before Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Ignatius Mugova
charged with one count of rape.
Mukanganyama pleaded not guilty to the charge but was found
guilty after full trial. He was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment where three
years were suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence in the
next five years.
Prosecuting, Nyasha Sibesha told the court that on December
30 2020, and at around 10pm, at ZRP Banket charge office radio room, the
complainant a juvenile doing form four at a high school in Chinhoyi was left in
the custody of the police by her mother for a theft case that was reported
against the juvenile by her mother.
The court heard that Mukanganyama went to where the
complainant was resting and told her that her mother had come to see her on
their way to the charge office.
He reportedly then closed all doors and went into the radio
room with her. Upon entering the radio room, Mukanganyama started fondling her
breasts and took a wooden board and placed it on top of a pile of clothes.
It is the State case that Mukanganyama removed her clothes
and wore a condom and raped the girl once.
After he had finished the act, he went out to attend to
other clients and came back asking for the complainant’s phone number. She told
him that she did not know her number.
Mukanganyama, then wrote his phone number on a piece of
paper and gave it to her. He told the juvenile not to tell anyone but to just
contact him and tell him whatever she wanted.
He then gave her some blankets. After changing of shifts
the complainant then narrated her ordeal to one Constable Kavhumo who then
informed his superiors. Both the cotton wool and the piece of paper were
recovered.
The complainant was referred to Banket district hospital
for examination. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a comment