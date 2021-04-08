COP JAILED FOR RAPING PUPIL AT POLICE STATION

A police officer has been jailed nine years for raping a form four pupil.

Constable Washington Mukanganyama (38) of ZRP Residential Camp in Banket, appeared before Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Ignatius Mugova charged with one count of rape.

Mukanganyama pleaded not guilty to the charge but was found guilty after full trial. He was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment where three years were suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Prosecuting, Nyasha Sibesha told the court that on December 30 2020, and at around 10pm, at ZRP Banket charge office radio room, the complainant a juvenile doing form four at a high school in Chinhoyi was left in the custody of the police by her mother for a theft case that was reported against the juvenile by her mother.

The court heard that Mukanganyama went to where the complainant was resting and told her that her mother had come to see her on their way to the charge office.

He reportedly then closed all doors and went into the radio room with her. Upon entering the radio room, Mukanganyama started fondling her breasts and took a wooden board and placed it on top of a pile of clothes.

It is the State case that Mukanganyama removed her clothes and wore a condom and raped the girl once.

After he had finished the act, he went out to attend to other clients and came back asking for the complainant’s phone number. She told him that she did not know her number.

Mukanganyama, then wrote his phone number on a piece of paper and gave it to her. He told the juvenile not to tell anyone but to just contact him and tell him whatever she wanted.

He then gave her some blankets. After changing of shifts the complainant then narrated her ordeal to one Constable Kavhumo who then informed his superiors. Both the cotton wool and the piece of paper were recovered.

The complainant was referred to Banket district hospital for examination. H Metro