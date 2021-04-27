CHURCH ROOF BLOWN OFF : CONGREGANTS INJURED AS THEY SCURRY FOR COVER

COULD this be a sign of a visit by the Holy Spirit or some demon bent on destroying the church?
These are some of the questions being asked by Victoria
Falls residents after a whirlwind struck Valley Of Blessings International
(VOBI) premises and blew off the roof of a shed on Sunday afternoon sending
dozens of congregants scurrying for cover.
An unconfirmed number was rushed to Victoria Falls Hospital
with varying degrees of injuries, three of them serious. One of the three was
said to be critical while others were treated and discharged, Chronicle was
told.
Sources said the incident which has become the talk of the
resort city happened around 2PM when VOBI leader known to his congregants as
Prophet Promise had concluded a service and congregants were making their way
out to pave way for another group that was supposed to start an afternoon
service.
There was commotion after a whirlwind suddenly appeared and
blew off zinc roofing sheets from a shed scattering them around the premises
and hitting people in the process.
The church divided its members so they attend different
services in order not to exceed 50 per service in line with Covid-19
restrictions but the afternoon session was cancelled on Sunday following the
tragedy.
The church is located in the Buffer Zone in CBZ stands
where it relocated to from the industrial areas a few years ago.
Services are conducted in a tent and a shed with zinc
roofing sheets had been built on one end as members could not fit in the tent.
Some Victoria Falls residents said this is not the first
time such a tragedy had hit VOBI as the tent was once blown off a few years
ago.
A news crew visited the church premises yesterday morning
and noticed that the iron sheets had been piled within the yard.
Some members who were present referred the news crew to an
evangelist Mr Steven Nyoni, one of the church elders who however declined to
comment saying he could not speak about the issue on the phone.
He said the church protocol was such that they had to
update the legal team first. “I can’t say anything over the phone because I may
be misquoted. We also have protocol and have to consult our legal team first,”
said Mr Nyoni.
When the news crew asked to meet him, he said he was at
work and will only be available during the weekend and was the only one who
could talk. However, some church members spoken to confirmed the incident.
“I was outside the shed preparing to leave when suddenly we
heard a loud bang as the roofing sheets flew into the sky. Those who were
outside the gate waiting to come in said there was a small whirlwind that
approached the church and suddenly it grew big within the yard and blew off the
roofing sheets which fell on people.
“I am not sure how many got injured but a number were
rushed to hospital where some of them were treated and discharged while one was
taken to theatre,” said a member of the church who narrowly escaped.
Prophet Promise and other church elders cancelled the
afternoon session as they rushed the injured to hospital, Chronicle was told. Chronicle
