CAR IMPORTS FALL

The volume of second-hand vehicle imports coming into the country through the Beitbridge border post has started to fall since the beginning of this month.
This follows the introduction of tough regulations on the
importation of pre-owned vehicles whose year of manufacture exceeds 10 years
which took effect from April 2.
Under the new order, it is mandatory for those importing
vehicles falling under such category to seek authorisation or apply for permits
from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.
Only those shipping in vehicles of commercial nature are
exempt from seeking permits. Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) spokesperson Mr
Francis Chimanda said they were now processing import documents for an average
of 22 cars daily at Beitbridge.
These are being processed at Beitbridge, Malindi, and
Manica Transit Sheds respectively.
“Prior to the implementation of Statutory Instrument 89 of
2021 on April 2, we would process import documents for 60 vehicles at
Beitbridge per day. That has reduced to an average of 22 cars,” he said.
“Unfortunately, I cannot disclose the amount of revenue we
are getting from vehicle imports since our system does not separate revenue
from motor vehicles and that which is received from other goods”.
Mr Chimanda said they were also using the pre-clearance
system to ensure a fast flow of goods at the country’s borders.
He said after the submission of all documents for
assessment of duty, it may take an importer, a maximum of two hours depending
on pressure and number of other assessments already submitted when the
documents are received.
Mr Chimanda said after assessment, it is the duty of the
respective importer/client to promptly pay and get a receipt of duty for
onwards transmission to the carrier so that the vehicle can be loaded for
delivery to Zimbabwe.
“Upon arrival at transit sheds, compliance checks are done
by Zimra for issuance of relevant final import clearance documents and normally
within a day, a client can do compliance check, get the documents, proceed to
pay storage charges leading to the release of his or her vehicle,” said Mr
Chimanda.
He said Zimra requires the importers to produce a purchase
invoice, copy of identification card, SAD 500 (Export bill of entry from South
Africa), SARS Notification (Release), declaration form 47 by the importer, and
Import license (For vehicles 10 or more years old) for them to process the
customs documents.
In case of rebates, Mr Chimanda said in addition to the
above, the importer must have a rebate letter confirming that they have been
allowed to import the vehicle under that specific rebate.
One needs at least US$5 000 to buy a modest second-hand
vehicle that is 10 or more years old and at least US$10 000 to buy a fairly
newer model. This is inclusive of import duties. — Chronicle
