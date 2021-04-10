BUSINESSMAN CRIES AS HE LOSES HOUSE TO ESTRANGED WIFE

Trinos Mtombeni (52) a businessman from Nyamhondo, Mberengwa broke into tears after Mberengwa Magistrate Evia Matura gave the family homestead to his estranged wife when she shared property during a divorce case.

Mtombeni was dragged to court by his wife Mercy Nhongo (45) after he deserted the matrimonial home and lived with a new wife.

Nhongo sought a protection order and the sharing of property and Matura gave her ruling on Thursday. Mtombeni was allegedly spending benefits of the properties he built with Nhongo on his new wife.

Matura awarded Nhongo 14 beasts, three donkeys, a goat and the homestead while Mtombeni was awarded a shop, isuzu pick up car, 14 beasts, three donkeys and two goats. Matura also ordered Mtombeni to stop harassing and assaulting Nhongo in any way.

Mtombeni who was in tears begged Matura not to share the property since they couple was still husband and wife. Masvingo Mirror