BUSINESSMAN BUYS FAKE GOLD, LOSES US$45K

THREE Harare men last Thursday appeared in court for duping a businessman of US$45 000 in a botched gold deal.

Stephen Mhumbwe, Louis Mudzongo and Mike Tafira appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi and were remanded out of custody to June 2.

The court heard that the trio connived and duped a local businessman only identified as Mashiri, who is a registered gold buyer, by selling him fake gold.

It is the State’s case that Mudzongo was approached by Tafira who told him that some people in Ngezi were looking for a gold buyer.

Mudzongo then allegedly engaged Mhumbwe to look for a buyer. Mashiri allegedly fell for the deal and Mhumbwe then accompanied him to a person identified as Mashonganyika to buy the gold.

The State further alleges that Mhumbwe then accompanied Mashiri to meet Mashonganyika who was in the company of one Jena and T-One.

Mashiri was then given what appeared like genuine gold and he paid US$45 000 for it through Mhumbwe. He later discovered the scam and made a police report. No recoveries were made as the trio became evasive. Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. Newsday