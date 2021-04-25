BUSINESSMAN BUYS FAKE GOLD, LOSES US$45K

THREE Harare men last Thursday appeared in court for duping a businessman of US$45 000 in a botched gold deal.
Stephen Mhumbwe, Louis Mudzongo and Mike Tafira appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis
Mangosi and were remanded out of custody to June 2.
The court heard that the trio connived and duped a local
businessman only identified as Mashiri, who is a registered gold buyer, by
selling him fake gold.
It is the State’s case that Mudzongo was approached by
Tafira who told him that some people in Ngezi were looking for a gold buyer.
Mudzongo then allegedly engaged Mhumbwe to look for a
buyer. Mashiri allegedly fell for the
deal and Mhumbwe then accompanied him to a person identified as Mashonganyika
to buy the gold.
The State further alleges that Mhumbwe then accompanied
Mashiri to meet Mashonganyika who was in the company of one Jena and T-One.
Mashiri was then given what appeared like genuine gold and
he paid US$45 000 for it through Mhumbwe. He later discovered the scam and made
a police report. No recoveries were made as the trio became evasive. Lancelot
Mutsokoti appeared for the State. Newsday
