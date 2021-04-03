BUSHIRI'S DAUGHTER LAID TO REST



Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s daughter, Israella has been laid to rest in Malawi. The eight-year-old Israella died on Monday morning at a hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, where she was being treated of lung infection.

During the burial, Prophet Bushiri’s spiritual father Prophet Uebert Angel eulogised Israella, saying millions have mourned her because of two things: “One, because who she was in the Lord and, two, because of what her parents are in the Lord.”

Bushiri said that it was “very disheartening and sad, therefore, that his daughter has become a victim of the persecutions that we are facing from South Africa”.