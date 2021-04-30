BROTHER KILLS BROTHER OVER GOLD

A Nyanga man gruesomely murdered his brother following a dispute over pieces of gold.
The siblings — Samuel (27) and Simudzai Sokiri (31) — could
not agree on how to share the two grammes of gold they had panned in
Nyamutongere, Mozambique. The murder
occurred in Chimusasa Village under Chief Katerere.
Samuel vanished soon after committing the heinous crime and
is still at large. “Samuel, Simudzai and their friends — Aloise Nyamatanga and
Freddy Mukonowamwere — were drinking beer at Chimusasa Business Centre when an
altercation ensued between the two brothers. They started fighting and Samuel
hit Simudzai.
“The latter fell to the ground and lost consciousness. The
other three men left him there and proceeded home. “Kembo Chimusasa later saw Simudzai and took
him home. Unfortunately, he died the same night.
“We are appealing to members of the public with information
leading to Samuel’s arrest to contact their nearest police station,” said Insp
Chananda. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a comment