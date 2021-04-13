BORDERS TO REMAIN AT SCHOOL DURING INDEPENDENCE WEEKEND

As part of efforts to contain Covid-19 infections, boarders have to remain at school over the Independence weekend and gatherings for the 41st anniversary remain limited to 50, but the vaccination programme is being accelerated with a confirmed order of 600 000 doses being delivered soon and authorisation now given to buy another five million doses.
Cabinet yesterday ordered all boarders to remain at school
to minimise social contact over the holiday weekend, just as was done over the
Easter holidays.
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister
Monica Mutsvangwa said after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting: “Cabinet is advising
citizens to maintain a high level of alertness and adhere to the preventive
measures already in force. This includes during the impending 41st Independence
Day anniversary when gatherings of more than 50 persons will also be
prohibited.
n order to protect learners during the forthcoming holiday
and avoid the Covid-19 infection spike as happened over the Christmas and New
Year holidays, Cabinet has directed that all learners at boarding schools
remain at their schools during the Independence holiday in order to avoid
travel congestion and minimise chances of contracting the virus,” said Minister
Mutsvangwa.
“All school heads, without exception, are required to
observe this directive, which is in the national interest.” Cabinet noted that due
to the strong Covid-19 surveillance system, last week’s outbreak at Sacred
Heart School in Umzingwane District of Matabeleland South Province was easily
detected and dealt with. All 117 cases were mild and systems had been activated
for contact tracing and strengthening of all standard operating procedures.
Cabinet approved the progress report on the procurement and
roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines presented by Health and Child Care Minister Vice
President Constantino Chiwenga.
“Government is awaiting delivery of 600 000 doses of
Sinopharm vaccines following completion of procurement processes. In addition,
the Minister of Finance and Economic Development has granted authority to
purchase five million more doses of vaccines,” she said.
Cabinet also advised that as of Monday, 234 709 people had
received their first dose, while 29 304 had received their second dose.
“Steps are being taken to increase the number of people to
be vaccinated across the provinces, particularly in hotspot areas in
Matabeleland South, Mashonaland West, Harare and Manicaland Provinces.”
The printing of the new Covid-19 vaccination cards with
security features is on course, and the World Health Organisation is working on
a platform to store vaccination data for use internationally. This will mean
that should travelling Zimbabweans need to be vaccinated to enter any country
easily, that country will be able to access secure data, making the fake cards
provided by criminals useless.
Minister Mutsvangwa also announced that radiotherapy
services at Mpilo Central Hospital had resumed following the recent
disruptions. On Friday last week VP Chiwenga said the Government would avail
radiotherapy and chemotherapy services at the hospital for cancer patients.
“Following reports on the lack of radiotherapy services in
the southern region, Cabinet is pleased to announce that the Mpilo Radiotherapy
Centre is now functional. The centre will cover the Bulawayo, Matabelaland
North, Masvingo, Midlands and Matabeleland South provinces,” said Minister
Mutsvangwa.
Following VP Chiwenga’s visit to Bulawayo last year, the
Government released funds to fix the radiotherapy machines for cancer patients
at Mpilo that had broken down because of overuse following the breakdown of
machines at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.
Currently, Mpilo and Parirenyatwa hospitals are the only
specialised centres for radiotherapy treatment in Zimbabwe and both are now
able to provide this service. Without radiation therapy, patients were being
treated through chemotherapy, but chemotherapy might not be suitable for all
cancer conditions. Herald
