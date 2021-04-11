BOOZE KILLS IMBIBER

A 35-YEAR-OLD Concession man died last week after taking too much alcohol without food.

Richard Ranjisi Muriswa (39) was found lying on the ground by his friend Alfred Mutizwa (39) who took him to his home.

Mutizwa left his friend and came back the next day where he found that his condition had deteriorated before he made porridge for him, but he was not able to eat.

Muriswa died a few hours later. Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case.