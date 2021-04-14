BITI HEADING BACK TO PARLY

A High Court judge has ruled that the man who recalled MDC Alliance MP for Harare East Tendai Biti was not the legitimate member of the PDP.

This means that Biti is returning to Parliament. In March this year, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda announced the expulsion of Biti, William Madzimure of Kambuzuma, Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo), Kucaca Ivumile Phulu (Nkulumane), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula) and Regai Tsunga (Mutasa South).

This was after Benjamin Rukanda, who claimed to be PDP secretary-general, wrote to the Speaker advising that the six had ceased to represent their party.