BITI HEADING BACK TO PARLY

A High Court judge has ruled that the man who recalled MDC Alliance MP for Harare East Tendai Biti was not the legitimate member of the PDP.
This means that Biti is returning to Parliament. In March
this year, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda announced the
expulsion of Biti, William Madzimure of Kambuzuma, Settlement Chikwinya
(Mbizo), Kucaca Ivumile Phulu (Nkulumane), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula) and
Regai Tsunga (Mutasa South).
This was after Benjamin Rukanda, who claimed to be PDP
secretary-general, wrote to the Speaker advising that the six had ceased to
represent their party.
