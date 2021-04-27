BEER BRAWL : MAN STABBED TO DEATH

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a 30-year-old man from Cowdray Park suburb who allegedly stabbed his neighbour with an okapi knife following a beer brawl.
The incident occurred yesterday when Njabulo Ncube and
three accomplices who are still at large kicked and spilled complainant’s beer
around 4PM while they were all drinking at a place called Caravan in Cowdray
Park.
Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico
confirmed the incident saying the complainant is in critical condition at
hospital as he sustained three serious stab wounds on the back, one under the
left eye and one on the right-hand palm.
He warned residents against taking the law into their own
hands and to seek redress when there is a misunderstanding.
“Police have arrested Njabulo Msebele, a male adult aged 30
years from Cowdray Park, for attempted murder which occurred yesterday at
around 4PM. The other accused persons are Shalom Ncube, Bhizo and Adolf whose
other details are not known and all the three are still at large,” said Insp
Ncube.
“The complainant was drinking beer at Caravan, Cowdray
Park, Bulawayo together with the accused persons when Bhizo kicked and spilled
the complainant’s half-full calabash. A misunderstanding arose between the
complainant and Bhizo and the two started exchanging blows.
At that moment, the other three accused persons joined in
and Njabulo Msebele produced an okapi knife, stabbed the complainant three
times in the back, once under the left eye and once on the right-hand palm,” he
said.
Insp Ncube said 30 minutes later, the complainant made a
report at ZRP Cowdray Park Caravan base and the scene was attended to.
Police arrested Msebele who was searched and an okapi knife
was recovered from his right trousers’ pocket.
“The other accused persons Shalom Ncube, Bhizo and Adolf
were not located and are still at large. The okapi knife was booked as an
exhibit at ZRP Cowdray Park. An ambulance was summoned which ferried the
complainant to Mpilo hospital and his condition is serious,” he said.
Insp Ncube added: “Bulawayo police would like to warn
members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands and to
seek redress when there is a misunderstanding. We are also appealing to anyone
with information which can lead to the apprehension of the other accused
persons to report at any nearest police station.” Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment