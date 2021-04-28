BAR LADY FOUND MURDERED

A BANKET bar-lady was last week murdered in cold blood in as yet unclear circumstances. The lifeless body of Shelter Wundi (27) was found with cuts on the neck and stab wounds on the chest.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying investigations had begun to hunt down the murderers, while also warning bars operating against Covid-19 regulations.

H-Metro spoke to Panashe Nhau, a disc jockey and cleaner at the nightclub who said he went to the bar around 7am to perform his duties.

Nhau said he knocked at the bar’s window, but there was no response, only to see Wundi sleeping in an awkward position.

“I went to the window and knocked without response. I then realised that she was not responding and it was then that I saw her legs in an awkward position, prompting me to dash home and ask for help from our grandmother,” said Nhau.

He added: “What I saw was very terrifying and I notified our grandmother about the incident. I then informed the owner of the nightclub.”

He said the club owners reacted swiftly and attended to the scene. A young brother to the nightclub owner, Munyaradzi Kuyambwa, told H-Metro that it seemed Wundi had recognised one of the robbers who went on to stab her with a knife several times on the neck.

“Musikana uyu anenge akaziva munhu anga achida kuba. Vatora mari yose maUS$ ndokumusiya vamucheka nechemuhuro,” said Kuyambwa.

A neighbour who refused to be identified, but attended the funeral, said it was sad to note that Shelter had died in her prime age.

“She was a down-to-earth person. We have lost a dear sister. It is really a great loss to the people of Banket. Munhu aitaurika naye.

“I want to urge all business owners in Banket to beef up security to prevent further loss of life,” said the neighbour. Wundi was buried on Sunday at Banket Cemetery. Ass Comm Nyathi said the case was under police investigation. H Metro