457 VACCINATION CARDS MISSING FROM CLINIC

Checks at Chitungwiza’s Seke South Clinic have found 457 Covid-19 vaccination cards are missing as police investigations intensify into a ring that was selling cards, completed with details of vaccine doses, for US$25 each to people who wanted the card without having the jabs first.
So far two members of staff, a pest controller and a nurse
aide, have been arrested and have appeared for their remand hearing along with
an alleged agent who found customers and brought them to the clinic.
If the accused had sold all the cards, they would have
generated US$11 425. There can be some legitimate wastage, cards filled in
wrongly and thrown away while the recording nurse fills in details correctly.
This in fact happened with the first card an undercover Herald reporter was
given, with last year’s dates, and he was given a replacement.
Inspector Gilbert Manyore, the police investigating officer
who bust the syndicate, yesterday gave evidence opposing bail for Seke South
Clinic pest controller Sekai Gabrile (46) and a nurse aide Shorai Sichori (38)
accused of stealing vaccination cards for sale.
They are being charged with criminal abuse of office as
public officers.
Lloyd Chidziva separately appeared on conspiracy to
criminal abuse after he was allegedly engaged by Gabrile and Sichori to sell
the cards on their behalf for US$25 each. Chidziva is not employed at the
clinic.
“We are carrying investigations to unearth the syndicate
which is responsible for the missing 457 cards at the clinic, said Insp
Manyore.
He thought if the two staff members were released they are
likely to interfere with witnesses since they work at the clinic.
“We believe there is a syndicate that is behind all this.
They have gone a step ahead to violate Government policy to steal the Covid-19
vaccination cards.”
The State led by Mr Isheanesu Zvidzai told the court that
Seke South Clinic set up vaccination teams to vaccinate community members. On
February 21, the clinic received 2 000 vaccination cards from Parirenyatwa
Group of Hospitals’ Central Vaccines stores, which were to be issued to those
willingly vaccinated.
On March 24, Sichori is alleged to have stolen a card from
the clinic’s storeroom and handed it to Gabrile to prospect for customers. On
the same day, Gabrile engaged Chidziva to look for potential buyers of the
vaccination card, which was selling for US$25.
The Herald’s investigative team received information to the
effect that Chidziva was selling the cards and approached him pretending to be
potential buyers.
Chidziva is alleged to have led The Herald team to Gabrile
and they bought the vaccination card in a bid to expose the syndicate. Sichori,
Gabrile and Chidziva were arrested on Wednesday, with police having to seek
public assitance to track down Gabrile who they failed to find on Tuesday.
The three are expected to return to court tomorrow for
their bail ruling. Herald
