2023 TAKING TOO LONG TO COME, SAYS MPOFU

This comes as Zanu PF has set a target to increase the
number of its registered voters to five million to ensure a 65 percent victory
in the next polls.
It also comes as President Emmerson Mnangagwa narrowly won
the 2018 elections, garnering 50,67 percent of the vote against MDC Alliance
leader Nelson Chamisa’s 44,39 percent, although Zanu PF managed to get more
than two thirds majority in Parliament.
Speaking to the Daily News on Sunday in an interview
yesterday, Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu said the ruling
party would make use of its newly reconstructed district coordinating
committees (DCCs) to mobilise support to ensure a landslide victory in 2023.
“We are a people-centred party and our presence should be
well felt across the entire nation and our DCCs serve as that conduit for the
party’s policy architecture to interface with all citizens of Zimbabwe,
including Zanu PF outsiders.
“Our mass-line approach transcends the card carrying limits
of our commissariat reach and membership. This is evidenced by the recent and
forthcoming mass exodus of opposition stalwarts to Zanu PF,” Mpofu said.
“Our mobilisation scope is bigger than what our detractors
narrowly seek to vilify. We are getting stronger by the day and the 2023
election is taking too long to arrive for Zanu PF to prove once more its
popularity.”
This comes as dozens of MDC supporters, including bigwigs
such as former MP Blessing Chebundo (Kwekwe Central), senators Lillian
Timveous, James Makore and Obert Gutu, recently jumped the opposition ship to
join Zanu PF.
Mpofu said contrary to reports of factional fights in Zanu
PF triggered by the DCCs, the ruling party is united and ready to roar.
“In actual fact, we are united and geared up towards
reclaiming our mandate to govern courtesy of the forthcoming 2023 elections.
“We are aware that the DCCs are the cog of Zanu PF’s
powerbase. Therefore, the politburo is committed to strengthening the party
constitutional function of the DCCs.“This resonates with the broader national
agenda of having national policies articulated and implemented directly at
grassroots level,” said Mpofu.
DCC structures were disbanded in 2012 after the party felt
that they were being used to propel divisions in Zanu PF.
The structures were brought back into the fold following
the Esigodini Conference in December 2018, and their duties include supervising
and monitoring party projects and rejuvenating the party.
This comes as independent observers have also predicted
that the opposition in its current fractured state stands no chance against
Zanu PF and its candidate in the next elections. Daily News
