ZUPCO HAS FAILED : COMMUTERS DEMAND PRIVATE KOMBIS

Transport woes continue to mount for Bulawayo residents who have to use Zupco buses and kombis which are the only legalised form of transport since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country last year.
Government decreed that all public transporters should be
registered under the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco).
Since the beginning of lockdown, only Zupco registered
buses and kombis are allowed to transport commuters in terms of Covid-19
prevention regulations. The buses and kombis are however, few, causing
transport shortages across the city.
They have also proven to be unreliable, making them
undesirable for many commuters. The situation seems to have worsened following
the relaxation of lockdown restrictions recently.
More people have resumed work and schools have been opened
to learners, raising demand for transport.
Mr Chamu Mlingwa from Emabhizeni in Nkulumane 12 suburb
said getting transport has been difficult as only a few Zupco buses operate in
his area.
“The situation has become unbearable. The Zupco buses
operating here are so few so much that you can wait for transport at the bus
stop for over an hour,” said Mr Mlingwa. He said on some days, he is expected
to be at work by 7.30AM but the bus only shows up at 9AM.
“It is such a huge inconvenience,” said Mr Mlingwa. The
disgruntled commuter said the situation has been worsened by the opening of
schools as more people have to wait for the same bus.
He said the Zupco kombis, which would make a good
alternative, were scarce in his neighbourhood.
Nkulumane 12 suburb has not been the only suburb hit by
transport shortages. Residents from Richmond suburb have also had to endure the
same inconvenience. According to Ms Sikhangele Nyoni from Richmond suburb, only
one bus is operating in the area.
The bus is only available at 6AM and its last trip is at
3PM, when it ferries residents from town back to Richmond.
Many are forced to hike or walk in the hours in-between 6AM
and after 3PM. As a result, many assaults and cases of theft have been reported
in the area.
A snap survey showed that transport challenges were worse
in areas further away from the central business district. Only a few buses
service these areas, which have proven to have failed to meet the transport
needs of commuters.
Mr Ringo Ncube from Pumula South suburb said mornings have
become a nightmare due to the transport challenges.
“We have very few buses operating in this area. This makes
it hard for us to get to town and carry out our daily activities. Especially
now that schools have opened. It seems like many buses have turned to other
routes where there are many learners who need to be taken to different
schools,” said Mr Ncube.
He said commuters in his area sometimes seek the services
of pirating commuter omnibuses which are also unreliable.
Mr Ncube said Government should consider bringing back commuter
omnibuses that are not registered under Zupco so as to solve the transport
shortages across the city.
Mr Nkosi Ncube from Mpopoma suburb echoed the same
sentiments saying Government must make provisions for private operators so they
can be allowed back on the roads.
He said due to the transport shortages, bus operators are
sometimes forced to carry more passengers than they should to accommodate as
many people as possible in one trip.
This raises alarm as failure to adhere to Covid-19 health
regulations such as maintaining social distance may result in a third wave of
the pandemic.
Commuters implored the Government to provide more buses in
the city with some specifically allocated to learners while the rest can be
used by everyone else adding that allowing private transport operators back on
the road would ease the current transport challenges. Chronicle
