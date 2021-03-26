ZTN ANCHOR CHARGED WITH SODOMY

Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) star anchor Robert
Mukondiwa has arrived at the Harare Magistrates Court where he is facing
charges of sodomising an 18-year-old man.
Mukondiwa arrived in the company of his lawyer, and was
seen trying to avoid photographers.
Details of the charges are expected to be shortly read in
court. ZTN, which has been broadcasting online, was awarded a free-to-air
television licence last November. Mukondiwa, a former deputy editor of the
tabloid H-Metro, has emerged as the star of the network. Bustoptv
