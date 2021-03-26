ZTN ANCHOR CHARGED WITH SODOMY





Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) star anchor Robert Mukondiwa has arrived at the Harare Magistrates Court where he is facing charges of sodomising an 18-year-old man.

Mukondiwa arrived in the company of his lawyer, and was seen trying to avoid photographers.

Details of the charges are expected to be shortly read in court. ZTN, which has been broadcasting online, was awarded a free-to-air television licence last November. Mukondiwa, a former deputy editor of the tabloid H-Metro, has emerged as the star of the network. Bustoptv