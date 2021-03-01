ZIMRA RUNS OUT OF STORAGE SPACE

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has run out of storage space at the Beitbridge Border Post where all the State warehouses have filled up with good confiscated from smugglers and other importers/exporters who violate the country’s customs laws.

Zimra spokesman Mr Francis Chimanda said the warehouses started filling up after they stopped conducting rummage sales (auctions) in March last year, to observe the ongoing Covid-19 management protocols.

“The Authority is facing challenges in the conducting rummage sales for goods that have overstayed in State Warehouses. However, arrangements are being put in place to assist in the disposal of goods.

The bulky of the confiscated goods in warehouses include motor vehicles, alcohol, soft drinks, controlled goods such as used house hold furniture, groceries and used clothing,” said Mr Chimanda. Herald