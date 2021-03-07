ZIM PASTOR UP FOR ROBBERY IN SA



A PASTOR (33) who is accused of house robbery with aggravating circumstances and pointing a firearm at a person, briefly appeared in the Bushbuckridge Magistrates Court on Friday.

The pastor, originally from Zimbabwe, was not asked to plead yet on both charges before Magistrate Nhlanhla Malomane.

Public prosecutor Aletta Mnisi told the court that the accused allegedly forced entry into a teacher’s house in College View in Bushbuckridge last October. She said the victim, a 48-year-old teacher, and her son (13) were about to go to school.

He allegedly ransacked and robbed their house, assaulted her at gunpoint, and tied her and her son with cable ties.

She was robbed of a sound system, plasma TV, three cellphones, house keys, car keys, bank credit cards and her Toyota Avanza.

Brigadier Leonard Hlathi confirmed a suspect wearing a balaclava forced entry into the victim’s house and tied her and her son up before robbing the house.

Police started the investigation working with a car tracking company. They were led to a certain house in Violet Bank where stolen items were found and the car was later recovered abandoned in Acornhoek.

“The suspect was arrested in Bushbuckridge. Police searched his place and found a toy gun which they believe was the one used by the suspect to commit the house robbery,” said Hlathi.

The matter has been postponed until 23 March for a regional court date. The pastor is out on R3 000 bail. Daily Sun