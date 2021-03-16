ZIM MUSIC PROMOTER MUGGED IN SA

South Africa based music promoter Zvenyika “Sir Alex” Masoka was recently robbed by thugs in Benoni during the night while going home from his work place.

Sir Alex, who also works as a transport logistic executive at Malapole Transport, lodged a complaint with the South African Police Service.

On the day in question, Sir Alex also revealed that he was robbed of his passport, driver’s licence and cash as he narrated what transpired the day he got mugged.

“Just recently, the second week of this month, my boss called me to the yard in Boksburg to fill in the previous trip sheet and do some work on my truck.

“The mechanic who was also fixing my truck finished late around 7pm and that is the I also finished and left.

“As I was going home I was attacked by robbers who took my particulars such as passport, driver’s licence and some cash,” said Sir Alex.

Sir Alex said it is by the grace of God that he is still alive as he was heavily beaten by the robbers.

“The guys who bashed and robbed me almost killed me because when they attacked me there was no mercy at all.

“They hit me several times on my head with unidentified objects, and as I fell on the ground they kept on hitting me on the head and kicking me on the stomach and back several times.

“I got weak and they searched me and took my belongings,” Sir Alex narrated the event. H Metro