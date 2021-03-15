ZIM DJ JAILED FOR BASHING GIRLFRIEND IN THE UK

A BRITISH Northampton Crown Court last week sentenced Zimbabwean DJ Darlent Zirebwa to 24 months imprisonment for savagely beating his girlfriend in a drunken rage on New Years’ Day in 2020.
The Chiredzi-born Zirebwa will be deported after serving
his two-year jail term. Zirebwa (30), who was now a British national, broke his
partner’s ribs during the attack, but the girlfriend was too afraid of him that
she could not seek treatment months after the attack.
Prosecutor Stephen Donnelly told the court that Zirebwa was
once jailed for two years in 2016 for a drunken assault against the same woman,
where he beat her so badly that she was hospitalised for a suspected bleed on
the brain.
The court also heard that the 30-year-old Zirebwa has been
handed a deportation order.
A victim impact statement from the woman, read: “I will
forever be looking over my shoulder fearing that Zirebwa is coming for me.”
He was said to have been constantly assaulting his partner
to the extent that even after her daughter convinced her to leave him and
report the matter to the police, she was afraid to do so.
“This was a brutal and sustained assault that you continued
even after she told you she was hurt. When she described you in court as a
brute and a bully, she was right,” the judge said.
“I’m sure you were violent to her during the course of the
relationship. You have a clear pattern of assaulting her and trying to win her
back by saying things like you love her. You are emotionally manipulative.”
It is likely he will be released after five months because
of the seven months he has already spent in custody and how prisoners in
England typically serve half their sentences on licence. Zirebwa was one of the
greatest talents to emerge from the sugar-producing town of Chiredzi East in
Masvingo province. Newsday
