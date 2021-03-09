ZIM APPROVES FOUR VACCINES

CABINET yesterday approved the start of the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination exercise and urged companies intending to buy vaccines for their employees to procure only those that are registered in Zimbabwe.
The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe has approved
the use of Sinopharm and Sinovac from China, Covaxin from India and Russia’s
Sputnik-V for use in the country.
Two weeks ago, Government launched a nationwide Covid-19
vaccination programme targeting frontline workers after receiving a donation of
200 000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China.
Frontline workers are covered in the first phase while
vulnerable groups among them people with chronic illnesses such as cancer, TB
and diabetes patients are covered in the second phase.
During a post-Cabinet briefing last night, Information,
Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday said
34 400 people were vaccinated countrywide in the first two weeks of the rollout
programme.
She said progress made in the initial stages of the
vaccination programme has prompted Cabinet to approve the second stage of the
vaccination programme.The minister said only registered medicines will be used.
“All those intending to procure vaccines for their
employees must procure only registered vaccines in Zimbabwe. The Ministry of
Finance and Economic Development will be purchasing the vaccines on behalf of
the Government of Zimbabwe. Cabinet would also like to unveil the guidelines
for the procurement and administration of Covid-19 vaccines by the Private
Sector in Zimbabwe,” she said.
“Following wide ranging consultations with the private
sector, the following guidelines will be followed: All Covid-19 approved
vaccines will be procured through the National Vaccine Procurement Fund managed
by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development. Organisations, individuals
and any partners wishing to donate towards vaccine procurement will do so to
the President through the Fund. Donations received and pledges made to date
will be announced.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said those interested in buying
vaccines for their workforce will deposit their funds into the National Vaccine
Procurement Fund after approval by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.
“The National Vaccine Procurement Fund will procure on
behalf of the organisations guided by the national procurement guidelines. To
ensure safety and efficacy, vaccines shall be kept at the Central Vaccines
Stores under the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the National Cold Chain
guidelines shall apply.
Only trained and registered health professionals shall be
authorised to administer vaccines, and only the Ministry of Health and Child
Care shall be responsible for issuing all Covid-19 vaccination certificates.
All vaccines administered at private institutions will be transported by
Ministry of Health and Child Care medical staff under guard by the Zimbabwe
Republic Police,” she added. Chronicle
