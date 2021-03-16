ZESA MANAGER ARRESTED OVER ILLEGAL POWER CONNECTIONS

A Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) senior engineer has been arrested for allegedly facilitating the connection of power to companies without following laid down procedures.

Martin Kanyepe who is based at Kwekwe office, was arrested by police who were working with Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) investigators and has since appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate, Ms Florence Nago facing five counts of criminal abuse of office as a public officer. He was granted $20 000 bail and will be back in court on March 26. According to State papers, as a senior engineer, Kanyepe is responsible for ensuring that Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) procedures are followed when a client seeks to engage a private contractor for the construction of substations and erecting power lines. He also inspects the same work by private contractors.

According to State papers, June 19 in 2018, the accused person allegedly contracted Mr Reggie Zvanezuro, a freelance electrician who constructed a 0,4 kilometre, 11kv line and 200KVA sub-station at Ming Chang Bell Mine without ensuring that the ZETDC procedures are followed. On the same day, the accused again engaged the same freelance electrician as a private contractor without following the ZETDC procedures to do work at Jojo Mine. Zvanezuro constructed a 0,3km, 11kv line, 100KVA substation and 500 metres LT powerline costing US$11 519

On count three, on September 19 in 2019, the accused first contracted Mr Rifa Mapuranga to construct an underline substation and LT powerline at Leanne Hove home in Mlala Park, Kwekwe. The accused person later on tasked Mr Zvanezuro to complete the work. The accused person also used the same modus operandi in counts 4 and 5. Chronicle