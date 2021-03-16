ZESA MANAGER ARRESTED OVER ILLEGAL POWER CONNECTIONS

A Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) senior engineer has been arrested for allegedly facilitating the connection of power to companies without following laid down procedures.
Martin Kanyepe who is based at Kwekwe office, was arrested
by police who were working with Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc)
investigators and has since appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate, Ms Florence Nago
facing five counts of criminal abuse of office as a public officer. He was
granted $20 000 bail and will be back in court on March 26. According to State
papers, as a senior engineer, Kanyepe is responsible for ensuring that Zimbabwe
Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) procedures are
followed when a client seeks to engage a private contractor for the
construction of substations and erecting power lines. He also inspects the same
work by private contractors.
According to State papers, June 19 in 2018, the accused
person allegedly contracted Mr Reggie Zvanezuro, a freelance electrician who
constructed a 0,4 kilometre, 11kv line and 200KVA sub-station at Ming Chang
Bell Mine without ensuring that the ZETDC procedures are followed. On the same
day, the accused again engaged the same freelance electrician as a private
contractor without following the ZETDC procedures to do work at Jojo Mine.
Zvanezuro constructed a 0,3km, 11kv line, 100KVA substation and 500 metres LT
powerline costing US$11 519
On count three, on September 19 in 2019, the accused first
contracted Mr Rifa Mapuranga to construct an underline substation and LT
powerline at Leanne Hove home in Mlala Park, Kwekwe. The accused person later
on tasked Mr Zvanezuro to complete the work. The accused person also used the
same modus operandi in counts 4 and 5. Chronicle
