ZEC RESUMES ACTIVITIES : BY-ELECTIONS STILL BANNED

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) yesterday announced resumption of electoral activities following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions by Government a fortnight ago.

In January, electoral body postponed voter registration and field work. In a statement, ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana said the resumption of these suspended activities will come into effect on April 1.

“ZEC, would like to announce that following the relaxation of lockdown measures of Statutory Instrument 10 of 2021 on 1 March, the commission will lift the suspension of voter registration and some field work it announced on 8 January. The resumption of these suspended activities will into effect on 1 April,” reads part of the statement.

He said in spite of the lifting of the suspensions, Covid-19 regulations needed to be upheld.

“However, in view of the danger still posed by the pandemic and the need to uphold some health provisions of Statutory Instrument 10 of 21 which are still in force, the conduct of by-elections remains suspended,” he said. Herald