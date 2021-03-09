ZANU PF MEMBER FIRES GUN IN FIGHT OVER LODGE

TWO gunshots were allegedly fired yesterday after Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) youth tried to regain control of the Ntabazinduna Lodge, which was forcibly taken away from the owner, Brian Davies, by Floyd Ambrose, a Zanu PF member.
It is alleged that last Friday, Ambrose, who is Davies’
former worker, evicted his former employer from the lodge, defying three High
Court orders barring him from doing so. He reportedly threw Davies’ property
outside the gate.
When Southern Eye visited the site yesterday, Davies’ belongings
were still outside the gate.
In a bid to defend Davies, MRP president Mqondisi Moyo and
party youths went to the area. Ambrose and his two colleagues had to flee into
the bush with the MRP youth in hot pursuit.
This resulted in Ambrose firing two warning shots in the
air to scare them off. Moyo told Southern Eye that the MRP had intervened to
fight the injustice perpetrated by the government.
He said the Davies family had been in the area since 1903. “This
agreement was further cemented by Chief Khayisa Ndiweni, who said this place
has historical significance for the Ndebeles. Zanu PF allowed a land reform
programme which saw them willy-nilly invading other people’s property,” Moyo
said.
“We have seen Zanu PF doing whatever they want in
Ntabazinduna, which falls under Umguza constituency. Two days ago, Ambrose came
and removed Davies forcefully and in the process, he threatened him saying that
since he belonged to Zanu PF, he was untouchable.”
Davies is said to be in possession of three High Court
rulings in his favour as the owner of the land.
“Last week, there was a court order which came from the
sheriff’s office to remove Ambrose because he is not the rightful owner of this
place. We came here to ensure that sanity prevails and Davies is given back his
land,” Moyo added.
MRP Matabeleland North chairperson Thembisani Mpofu said a
few weeks ago, Ambrose vowed that he would leave the lodge over his dead body.
Mpofu said the MRP would not leave the area until Davies
has reclaimed his land. The Davies family is among the largest pork producers
in the country, with over 12 000 pigs, a large herd of cattle, a commercial
crocodile farm and a well-established photographic safari operation.
With the permission of the late Paramount Chief Khayisa
Ndiweni, they built Chief’s Lodge on top of Ntabazinduna Hill, a famous
historical site that is important in the Ndebele culture.
Chief Ndiweni made the Davies family custodians of
Ntabazinduna Hill, and the family promised to preserve it.
The family employed more than 350 workers, who together
with their families, have been wholly dependent on income generated from the
farming and photographic safari operations.
Last year, Chief Nhlanhla Felix Ndiweni lashed out at
government over its plans to evict Davies and called on the West to tighten
sanctions on the country to compel President Emmerson Mnangagwa to reverse the
decision. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment