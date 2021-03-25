YOU WILL INTERFERE WITH WITNESS : LAND DEVELOPER DENIED BAIL

Land developer Felix Munyaradzi who is facing charges of interfering with a witness among other charges, was yesterday denied bail with Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro saying he had failed to convince the court that he will not interfere with any witnesses.

Mrs Guwuriro, in her bail ruling, said the State’s fears were not far-fetched and that Munyaradzi had failed to make an undertaking that he will not interfere with the witness and that these fears could not be curtailed by imposing stringent bail conditions.

“State fears that he is likely to interfere cannot be said to be far-fetched. There is a prior attempt to interfere with one of the witnesses, Shadreck Homela. Accused did not show that he will not interfere once freed on bail and the possibility of interfering remains real.”

Mrs Guwuriro remanded Munyaradzi in custody to April 7.

The State led by Mis Audrey Chogumaira had opposed his bail application, expressing fears that Munyaradzi might interfere with witnesses since he has shown propensity to do so. “This is a case wherein accused has breached bail conditions and chances of interference are high. There are two outstanding statements that need to be recorded including from those sent by accused and the witness who was approached,” she said.

Munyaradzi, through lawyer Mr Nickiel Mushangwe, had submitted that he was a proper candidate for bail as the charges were an off-shoot from his main charge and the present matter should have been treated as an enquiry into the breach of bail conditions, not a fresh charge.

During the hearing Mr Mushangwe accused Assistant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza of causing Munyaradzi’s arrest after allegedly cooking the allegations against him. He said his client, out on bail since August 18 last year, had obeyed the bail condition of not interfering with witnesses.

He said there was personal animosity between Munyaradzi and the assistant commissioner, and between Munyaradzi and Homela since Homela owes Munyaradzi money. Herald