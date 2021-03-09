WOMAN STABBED BY HUBBY OVER LOBOLA

A man from Makonde was arraigned before Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Lisa Mutendereki charged with two counts of Domestic Violence.
Evans Ntazi (38) of Kachere Village Mukohwe was lucky to
escape a jail sentence for stabbing his wife Miriam Moses (34) over lobola
payment.
He pleaded guilty. On the first count, Ntazi was sentenced
to 12 months in prison and another 10 months for the second count.
He was sentenced a total of 22 months in prison, however
Mutendereki suspended the first 10 months for five years of good behaviour.
A further 12 months was suspended on condition of 420 hours
of community service at Mukohwe clinic.
Prosecuting, Review Nikisi told the court that on February
28, 2021 and at Chitemerere Village where Ntazi and his wife were at their
in-laws’ house witnessing lobola payment by the another son-in-law.
Ntazi went on to demand some cash from his wife but she
turned down his request. This did not go
down well with Ntazi who went on to assault his wife by dragging her by the
collar, stabbing her three times with a knife, once on left knee, upper left arm
and once on the head.
She sustained some injuries on her left arm and head
leading to the arrest of the accused and subsequent appearance in court by the
accused. H Metro
