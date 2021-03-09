WOMAN STABBED BY HUBBY OVER LOBOLA

A man from Makonde was arraigned before Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Lisa Mutendereki charged with two counts of Domestic Violence.

Evans Ntazi (38) of Kachere Village Mukohwe was lucky to escape a jail sentence for stabbing his wife Miriam Moses (34) over lobola payment.

He pleaded guilty. On the first count, Ntazi was sentenced to 12 months in prison and another 10 months for the second count.

He was sentenced a total of 22 months in prison, however Mutendereki suspended the first 10 months for five years of good behaviour.

A further 12 months was suspended on condition of 420 hours of community service at Mukohwe clinic.

Prosecuting, Review Nikisi told the court that on February 28, 2021 and at Chitemerere Village where Ntazi and his wife were at their in-laws’ house witnessing lobola payment by the another son-in-law.

Ntazi went on to demand some cash from his wife but she turned down his request. This did not go down well with Ntazi who went on to assault his wife by dragging her by the collar, stabbing her three times with a knife, once on left knee, upper left arm and once on the head.

She sustained some injuries on her left arm and head leading to the arrest of the accused and subsequent appearance in court by the accused. H Metro