WIFE BEATS UP MOTHER-IN-LAW, SCALDS HUBBY

A 27-year-old Harare woman who scalded her husband with hot water for reprimanding her against assaulting her mother has appeared in court.

Sharon Zuze was facing physical abuse and attempted murder charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi. Mr Mangosi remanded Zuze in custody and advised her to apply bail at the High Court.

The court heard that on March 13, Zuze assaulted Mebo Sinati who is her mother following an unknown dispute.

It is alleged that after the incident Zuze’s husband Nomore Muchichi told her that what she had done was wrong and she started assaulting him prompting him to flee.

It is the State’s case that Muchichi returned home later and told Zuze that she was not supposed to assault her mother. This did not go down well with Zuze who told Muchichi to leave her house or otherwise she would kill him.

The court heard that Muchichi went away and slept at his friend’s house. On March 14, it is alleged that Zuze went where Muchichi was sleeping and poured hot water on his chest and fled.

It is alleged that Muchichi sustained a deep burn on the chest and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

A report was made leading to Zuze’s arrest. Herald