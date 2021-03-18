WEAK : WIFE ATTACKS HUBBY FOR FAILING TO IMPREGNATE HER

WELL, isn’t that strange that a woman assaults her husband while accusing him of being weak and failing to impregnate her.
Wonder no more, because this has happened after a man from
Chademana Village in Zaka area, Masvingo province sued his in-laws demanding
back his lobola claiming his wife was savagely beating him up over his
inability to impregnate her.
Reports gathered by B-Metro are that Jethro Mundanga had
been constantly assaulted by his wife Kudzai Mabhiza to an extent that he moved
out of their matrimonial home to stay with his relatives.
The two, Mundanga and Mabhiza had been customarily married
for 10 years and their marriage had not been blessed with a child, leading the
latter to suspect that it was her husband who had a problem since she had a
child from her previous marriage.
It was also gathered that the relatives tried to intervene
in the matter to no avail. The situation became worse when Mabhiza started
bashing her husband each time they picked up a quarrel.
According to a source, Mundanga, who apparently felt his
wife had lowered his dignity and could no longer live with her, approached
Chief Ndanga’s traditional court where he narrated his sad love story while
demanding that his lobola should be returned.
“He approached Chief Ndanga’s traditional court demanding
that his in-laws should pay back his money and two beasts because his wife had
turned him into a laughing stock by constantly assaulting him in front of
neighbours and relatives while accusing him of being weak because he was unable
to give her children.
“She was always shouting obscenities at him, something that
makes Mundanga feel not good enough for her. At one time she even forcibly
removed his pair of trousers after he came home drunk and in the process she
was shouting at him saying he was wasting his energy on beer,” the source said.
Added the source: “That was actually very sad such that
Mundanga moved out of the house to stay with a relative and later approached
Chief Ndanga’s traditional court demanding that his in-laws should refund him
his lobola since their daughter was always deriding him saying he was not man
enough.”
Chief Ndanga could neither confirm nor deny the incident. “There is nothing I can say at the moment and I will be at liberty to comment on the matter once I preside over it.
“This is because at the moment there are a lot of cases
which accrued because of Covid-19 regulations which were prohibiting people
from gathering and moving from one place to another,” said Chief Ndanga. B Metro
0 comments:
Post a comment