WE WILL SHUT YOU DOWN : GOVT WARNS SCHOOLS OVER FEES

THE Government has threatened to close schools that will bar pupils from attending classes over the issue of fees as it has emerged that most learning institutions are also demanding fees payment in foreign currency.
Schools open tomorrow for the first year for examination
classes and the rest of the classes will open on 22 March.
However, parents have been scratching their heads over high
demands from schools some that are pegged in foreign currency.
It has also been noted that some schools even if they allow
parents to pay using local currency, are using rates higher than the official
rates. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema told Sunday News
yesterday that any school that will bar a pupil over the issue of fees risk
being closed. He said the ministry was also concerned over the issue of fees as
schools know the procedures that must be followed in coming up with the fees
and levy structures.
“These schools are fully aware of the procedures to be
followed when they want to increase fees, they know the consequences if they
decide to increase without the consent of the Permanent Secretary in the
ministry. What we are saying is that authorities should not be allowed to
benefit from nothing.
It is also illegal for schools to then bar pupils from
school owing to non-payment of fees, school heads know all this and they know
that the ministry has the power to close them if they ignore these directives,”
said Minister Mathema.
However, a survey by Sunday News has revealed that most
boarding schools are pegging their fees in foreign currency, with authorities
saying pupils will not be allowed within the school premises if they do not
show proof of payment.
According to a circular from Embakwe Mission school in
Mangwe District, Matabeleland South, the school head, a Mr M Ndlovu, said Forms
One to Three boarders are expected to pay US$325, Form Four boarders; US$345,
Upper Six boarders (without practicals); US$365 while Upper Six students with
practicals are expected to pay US$380.
“Payments may be made in local currency, Rand or United
States Dollars to the given bank accounts. The bank will give the rating of the
day.
Proof of fees payment is to be produced on boarding the bus.
It is our hope that the fees charged will cover the term’s expenses at the same
time helping the school to settle fixed charges of the past year like ancillary
staff salaries, insurance, Nssa, Zesa and Zinwa,” reads the circular.
Other schools such as Mzingwane High School is demanding
$21 000, John Tallach Secondary School $30 000 while Thornhill High School in
Gweru is charging $30 000. Speaking on the preparedness of schools to open
Minister Mathema said all was in place, revealing that officials from the
ministry have been going around the provinces to assess the preparedness well
before Cabinet announced the school calendar.
“Remember that we already have the Standard Operation
Procedures which school heads have been implementing since last year, therefore
I can safely say that come Monday its all systems go, we are ready.
“As a ministry we have done our best in the provision of
Personal Protective Equipment to the schools but also our schools have become
industries where they are producing masks and sanitisers but parents and
guardians must play their part by also ensuring their children always mask up
as we fight to contain the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.
Last week, on Thursday, permanent secretary in the Ministry
of Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Tumisang Thabela, reiterated the
ministry’s policy on school fees noting that school authorities should be
guided by the set down ministry procedures on the collection of school fees.
According to the new calendar the first term will end on 4 June, the second
term will begin on 28 June ending on 10 September 10 while the third term will
start on 4 October ending on 17 December. Sunday News
