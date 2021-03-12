WE ARE READY FOR BY - ELECTIONS : ZANU PF

ZANU PF is ready for by-elections but treasures saving lives in the Covid-19 times more than parliamentary seats, which it already has by an unassailable majority, the Party spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said.
Responding to a statement from troubled MDC Alliance leader
Mr Nelson Chamisa that the governing party was using the Covid-19 pandemic to
stall the holding of by-elections, Cde Khaya Moyo said Zanu PF has no fear of
elections.
“Zanu PF is proud of how our Government has rallied the
nation fighting Covid-19 and significant strides have been made including among
others, acquiring the vaccine which has seen our frontline warriors being
inoculated. It is therefore not only preposterous but irresponsible to say the
least, for Mr Chamisa to suggest or opine that our Government is using Covid-19
to delay by-elections.
“The President, has reiterated severally, that his
objective in all these measures is to save our people’s lives because once
lost, they can never be recovered. It is therefore mind-bogging that given this
imperative, Mr Chamisa’s faction is obsessed with by-elections which of course,
by all standards have no effect to Zanu PF two thirds parliamentary majority.
“Be that as it may, Zanu PF points clearly, that the Party
does not interfere with parliamentary recalls involving non-members and does
not interfere with the running of by-elections, which is a prerogative of the
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). The Party is more than ready for the
by-elections, except that we respect the measures put in placeto sae lives
during these deadly times,” said Cde Khaya Moyo. Herald
