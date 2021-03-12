WE ARE READY FOR BY - ELECTIONS : ZANU PF

ZANU PF is ready for by-elections but treasures saving lives in the Covid-19 times more than parliamentary seats, which it already has by an unassailable majority, the Party spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said.

Responding to a statement from troubled MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa that the governing party was using the Covid-19 pandemic to stall the holding of by-elections, Cde Khaya Moyo said Zanu PF has no fear of elections.

“Zanu PF is proud of how our Government has rallied the nation fighting Covid-19 and significant strides have been made including among others, acquiring the vaccine which has seen our frontline warriors being inoculated. It is therefore not only preposterous but irresponsible to say the least, for Mr Chamisa to suggest or opine that our Government is using Covid-19 to delay by-elections.

“The President, has reiterated severally, that his objective in all these measures is to save our people’s lives because once lost, they can never be recovered. It is therefore mind-bogging that given this imperative, Mr Chamisa’s faction is obsessed with by-elections which of course, by all standards have no effect to Zanu PF two thirds parliamentary majority.

“Be that as it may, Zanu PF points clearly, that the Party does not interfere with parliamentary recalls involving non-members and does not interfere with the running of by-elections, which is a prerogative of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). The Party is more than ready for the by-elections, except that we respect the measures put in placeto sae lives during these deadly times,” said Cde Khaya Moyo. Herald